Green Landscaping Group Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

Green Landscaping Group AB ( (SE:GREEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Green Landscaping Group AB has announced a share buy-back program authorized by its Board of Directors, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10 percent of its outstanding shares. This initiative aims to finance future acquisitions and prevent dilution for existing shareholders, with repurchases conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm and capped at SEK 15 million.

More about Green Landscaping Group AB

Green Landscaping Group AB operates in the landscaping industry, focusing on providing comprehensive landscaping services. The company is involved in maintaining and developing outdoor environments, catering to both private and public sectors, with a focus on sustainability and environmental care.

Average Trading Volume: 70,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.44B

