Green Landscaping Group Expands with Acquisition of Tessmer & Sohn

Green Landscaping Group AB ( (SE:GREEN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Green Landscaping Group AB has acquired Tessmer & Sohn Straßenbaugesellschaft mbH, a well-established landscaping, earthworks, and drainage services provider in the Hanover area of Germany. This acquisition, financed through cash and shares, strengthens Green Landscaping Group’s presence in Germany and offers Tessmer’s employees a secure future and new opportunities for collaboration within the group.

More about Green Landscaping Group AB

Green Landscaping Group AB is a multinational company specializing in ground maintenance, green space management, and landscaping. The company operates with a spirit of small company entrepreneurship, acquiring successful companies with strong local ties and sustainable profitability. It employs approximately 3,000 people and reported net sales of SEK 6.4 billion in 2024. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker GREEN.

Average Trading Volume: 27,226

Current Market Cap: SEK3.57B

