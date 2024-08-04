Green Future Food Expects Profitable H1 2024

Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co., Ltd. (HK:1084) has released an update.

Green Future Food Hydrocolloid Marine Science Co., Ltd. expects a net profit of RMB 20-25 million for the first half of 2024, signaling a noteworthy recovery from a loss of RMB 85.3 million in the previous year. This positive turnaround is attributed to the stabilization of seaweed material prices and improved sales of carrageenan and agar-agar products. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares until the interim results are officially released.

