Green Energy Group Expects Increased Annual Loss

Green Energy Group Limited anticipates a higher loss for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, projecting a loss of HK$12 million to HK$16 million, up from the previous year’s HK$9 million. The increased loss is mainly due to lower profits from its renewable energy segment, weakened demand for used cooking oil, and rising shipping costs. The company cautions shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing with its shares.

