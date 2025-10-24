Green Critical Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Chase Mining Corporation Limited ( (AU:GCM) ) has issued an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2025, at its Subiaco office. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy voting instructions online by November 23, 2025. The company emphasizes the importance of reading the Notice of Meeting in full and provides details for accessing meeting documents online. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

More about Chase Mining Corporation Limited

Green Critical Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals essential for green technologies. The company’s primary products include minerals that are crucial for sustainable energy solutions and technological advancements.

Average Trading Volume: 28,309,995

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$57.27M

Learn more about GCM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue