Green Critical Minerals Lists Shares on ASX

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 37.5 million fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant step for the company. This move is expected to attract attention from investors looking at growth opportunities in the minerals sector. The newly quoted securities were part of previously disclosed transactions, enhancing the company’s market presence.

