Green Critical Minerals Issues Unlisted Options

Chase Mining Corporation Limited (AU:GCM) has released an update.

Green Critical Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 143,750,000 unlisted options, which are exercisable at $0.01 and set to expire on July 15, 2027. This move follows a previously announced transaction, aiming to strengthen its financial strategy and provide further investment opportunities. The securities are not quoted on the ASX, reflecting a strategic decision for the company’s growth.

