Green Build Technology Engages Shareholders at Key Meeting

Green Build Technology Ltd. (SG:Y06) has released an update.

Green Build Technology Ltd. recently held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Singapore, attended by key executives and shareholders. The meeting was presided over by Executive Director and CFO, Mr. Chan Mang Ghoon, who introduced the directors and emphasized the company’s future directions. This gathering highlights the company’s commitment to engaging with its shareholders and steering strategic business developments.

