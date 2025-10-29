Green Brick Partners Announces Upcoming Dividend Payment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Green Brick Partners ( (GRBK) ).

Green Brick Partners announced that on December 15, 2025, holders of its Series A Depositary Shares will receive a quarterly dividend of $359.38 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, covering the period from September 15, 2025, to December 15, 2025. This dividend reflects an annual rate of 5.75% on the $25,000 liquidation preference per share, impacting shareholders with a consistent return on their investment.

