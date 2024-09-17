GREE, Inc. Secures Continued Listing on Prime Market

GREE (JP:3632) has released an update.

GREE, Inc. has successfully met the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market’s continued listing criteria as of June 30, 2024, after failing to comply with the tradable share ratio in the previous year. The company achieved compliance through strategic share sales and dialogue with shareholders, and is committed to enhancing corporate value and governance for medium- to long-term growth.

