GREE, Inc. Ensures Autonomy and Minority Shareholder Protection

GREE (JP:3632) has released an update.

GREE, Inc. has disclosed information about its controlling shareholders, particularly highlighting Sequoia, Inc. as the parent company with a 53.55% voting rights stake. The company maintains its independence in management decisions, with a majority of independent outside directors ensuring autonomy from Sequoia, Inc. Furthermore, GREE, Inc. emphasizes its commitment to protecting minority shareholders’ interests in transactions with controlling entities.

For further insights into JP:3632 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.