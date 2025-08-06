Greatview Aseptic Packaging to Review Annual Results and Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company ( (HK:0468) ) just unveiled an update.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 18, 2025, to discuss and approve the annual results for the year ending December 31, 2024, and consider the payment of a final dividend. This meeting is significant as it will determine the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Company Limited operates in the packaging industry, specializing in aseptic packaging solutions. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.52B

