Greatland Resources Secures ATO Class Ruling on UK Scheme Tax Implications

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Greatland Resources ( (GB:GGP) ) is now available.

Greatland Resources Limited announced that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a Class Ruling concerning the income tax implications of its UK Scheme of Arrangement. This scheme, effective from June 2025, made Greatland Resources the holding company of the Greatland Group. The ruling provides details on the Australian income tax implications for former holders of Greatland Gold plc shares, options, and warrants, who exchanged their holdings for those in Greatland Resources. The ruling allows eligible shareholders to apply for a scrip-for-scrip rollover, potentially disregarding capital gains from the exchange. This development is significant for stakeholders as it clarifies tax implications and supports the company’s strategic restructuring efforts.

More about Greatland Resources

Greatland Resources Limited is a gold and copper mining company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market. The company operates from Western Australia and its portfolio includes the 100% owned Telfer mine, the adjacent Havieron gold-copper development project, and a significant exploration portfolio in the Paterson Province in the East Pilbara region.

See more data about GGP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue