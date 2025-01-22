Greatland Gold’s Strong Start at Telfer with Higher-than-Expected Production

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Greatland Gold ( (GB:GGP) ) is now available.

Greatland Gold has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% ownership of the Telfer and Havieron sites, marking a strong start with December production exceeding initial expectations. The company reported production of 29,864 ounces of gold and 1,189 tonnes of copper, and is in the process of extending Telfer’s mine life and progressing the Havieron feasibility study, alongside preparing for an ASX dual listing to enhance its market presence.

More about Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold PLC is a company operating in the mining industry, focused on gold and copper production. It has recently transitioned from being an explorer and developer to a significant producer with the acquisition and operation of Australia’s third largest gold-copper processing operation.

YTD Price Performance: -5.66%

Average Trading Volume: 53,756,663

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £784.8M

Learn more about GGP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.