Greater China Financial Shifts Principal Share Registrar

Greater China Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0431) has released an update.
Greater China Financial Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda, effective from January 1, 2025. This move signifies a strategic adjustment in the company’s operational framework while maintaining its branch share registrar in Hong Kong with Tricor Tengis Limited.
