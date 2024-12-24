Greater China Financial Shifts Principal Share Registrar

Greater China Financial Holdings Limited (HK:0431) has released an update.

Greater China Financial Holdings Limited has announced a change in its principal share registrar and transfer agent in Bermuda, effective from January 1, 2025. This move signifies a strategic adjustment in the company’s operational framework while maintaining its branch share registrar in Hong Kong with Tricor Tengis Limited.

