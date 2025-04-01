Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited ( (HK:1189) ) has issued an announcement.

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Wu Shuo as an executive director and Mr. Ting Chuen Yan as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee, effective from March 29, 2025. These appointments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and enhance its compliance with listing rules, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relations positively.

Greater Bay Area Dynamic Growth Holding Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on digital transformation and business ecosystems in the Greater Bay Area. The company collaborates with leading enterprises like Huawei and Tencent, providing digital solutions for governments and large enterprises.

