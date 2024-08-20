Great Western’s Substantial Holder Sees Voting Power Dilute

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited has experienced a change in the voting power of its substantial holder, Seascape Capital Pty Ltd, with a decrease from 11.10% to 8.88% due to a dilution event following the issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares. The dilution occurred despite Seascape Capital’s continued involvement in the subsequent Tranche 2, subject to shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:GTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.