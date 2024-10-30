Great Western Mining Nears Pilot Production Launch

Great Western Mining (GB:GWMO) has released an update.

Great Western Mining Corporation is on the verge of launching pilot production at its Western Milling project in Nevada, set to commence in early December. The project aims to process gold and silver from mining waste using gravity separation, with future plans for chemical leaching. This initiative marks a strategic move to capitalize on both historic waste material and newly mined ore, potentially boosting the company’s growth prospects.

