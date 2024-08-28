Great Western Eyes Major Copper-Gold Find

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration’s Managing Director Shane Pike has presented an update on their Yerrida North Project, highlighting the potential for significant copper-gold discoveries at the Oval and Oval South targets. These sites are noted for their geological features similar to the giant Winu-style deposits, sparking interest among investors for the upcoming drilling program in Western Australia. The detailed presentation is accessible online and supported by a powerpoint, promising exciting possibilities for the company’s future.

