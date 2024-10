Great Western Exploration Sees Positive Cash Flow Amid Investments

Great Western Exploration Limited (AU:GTE) has released an update.

Great Western Exploration Limited reported a quarterly cash flow update with a significant cash inflow from financing activities totaling $2.314 million, offsetting expenditures in operating and investing activities. Despite spending heavily on exploration and evaluation, the company managed a positive cash balance, indicating a potentially promising outlook for investors.

