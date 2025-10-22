Great-West Lifeco to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great-West Lifeco ( (TSE:GWO) ) has provided an announcement.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. will release its third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on November 5, with a conference call scheduled for November 6 to discuss the results. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning in the financial services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GWO) stock is a Hold with a C$53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Great-West Lifeco stock, see the TSE:GWO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GWO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GWO is a Outperform.

Great-West Lifeco’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, particularly in the U.S. Empower segment. The company’s valuation is attractive with a reasonable P/E ratio and a high dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a neutral trend, with potential momentum weakness. The earnings call reinforced confidence in the company’s strategic direction despite some operational challenges.

More about Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco is a financial services holding company operating in Canada, the United States, and Europe under the brands Canada Life, Empower, and Irish Life. The company provides wealth, retirement, workplace benefits, and insurance and risk solutions, managing over $3 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,847,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$53.48B

