Great Wall Pan Asia Proposes New Tenancy Agreement

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings (HK:0583) has released an update.

Great Wall Pan Asia Holdings announces a new three-year tenancy agreement for its premises, commencing January 2025. This proposed new tenancy, involving a connected party, requires approval from independent shareholders and will be reviewed by an Independent Board Committee and Financial Adviser. A special general meeting will be convened for shareholders to vote on the proposal.

For further insights into HK:0583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.