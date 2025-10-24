Great Wall Motor Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results: Revenue Up, Profits Down

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Wall Motor Co ( (HK:2333) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, revealing a significant increase in total operating income by 20.51% compared to the same period last year. However, the company experienced a decline in total profit and net profit attributable to shareholders, with decreases of 21.25% and 31.23% respectively, indicating challenges in profitability despite revenue growth.

More about Great Wall Motor Co

Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in China, primarily engaged in the automotive industry. It focuses on the production and sale of motor vehicles and related components, with a market presence in both Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Average Trading Volume: 24,701,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$191.3B

