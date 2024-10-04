Great Southern Mining’s Virtual AGM Scheduled

Great Southern Mining Limited (AU:GSN) has released an update.

Great Southern Mining Limited has announced their Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders will be conducted online via videoconference on November 7, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to participate remotely and will need to register their interest via email to receive videoconference details. The agenda includes the adoption of the annual remuneration report and financial statements for the July 2023 – June 2024 period.

