Great Southern Copper PLC Boosts Chile Exploration with New Funding

Great Southern Copper PLC (GB:GSCU) has released an update.

Great Southern Copper PLC has secured £780,000 in funding to bolster its exploration activities in Chile, focusing on its promising copper-gold Especularita project. The investment, raised through the issuance of new shares, comes from seasoned investors and underscores growing confidence in the company’s potential. This funding will support drilling and other exploration activities over the next 6-12 months.

