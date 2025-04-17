Great Southern Bancorp Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

Great Southern Bancorp ( (GSBC) ) has shared an update.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings per diluted common share increasing to $1.47 from $1.13 in the same period last year. The company’s net income rose to $17.2 million, driven by a 10.1% increase in net interest income, supported by higher loan yields and disciplined expense management. Despite economic pressures, the company maintained robust asset quality and liquidity, with a tangible common equity ratio of 10.1% and significant available borrowing capacity. The board approved a new stock repurchase program, underscoring the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

More about Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, Great Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering a range of financial products and services, including loans and deposit accounts, with a strong emphasis on maintaining credit quality and relationship-based lending.

YTD Price Performance: -12.11%

Average Trading Volume: 36,448

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $598.5M

