Great Pacific Gold Readies Sale of Reedy Creek

Great Pacific Gold Corp. is advancing its strategy to focus on core projects by initiating the sale process for the Reedy Creek Project, a non-core asset in Australia. Reedy Creek, with historic goldfields and recent high-grade drilling results, is positioned near Southern Cross Gold’s active exploration area. The divestiture aligns with Great Pacific Gold’s efforts to fund an intensive exploration program at its main Kesar Creek Project in Papua New Guinea.

