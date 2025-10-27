Great Northern Minerals Issues 80 Million Unquoted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) has provided an update.

Great Northern Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 80 million unquoted options, exercisable at $0.02 and expiring on October 24, 2027. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and market positioning by providing additional capital resources.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on mineral exploration and development projects in Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 414.29%

Average Trading Volume: 6,648,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.79M

