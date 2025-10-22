Great Northern Minerals Expands US Presence with Catalyst Ridge Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ).

Great Northern Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of the Catalyst Ridge Project, comprising 214 mineral claims in California’s Mojave Desert, known for its rare earth elements and antimony prospects. The company has also completed a $2.6 million capital raising to expedite exploration and strengthen its US operations, including a planned OTCQB listing. This strategic move is expected to bolster the company’s growth in the critical minerals sector, supported by new leadership appointments and a focus on enhancing domestic supply chains.

Great Northern Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on critical minerals such as rare earth elements and antimony. The company is strategically positioned in the Mountain Pass District, a significant mining area in California, to enhance its market presence in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 557.14%

Average Trading Volume: 6,683,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.24M

