Great Northern Minerals Announces Quotation of 44 Million Securities

Great Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:GNM) ) has provided an update.

Great Northern Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 44,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 27, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its capital structure and potentially improve its market positioning by increasing liquidity and attracting more investors.

More about Great Northern Minerals Limited

Great Northern Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of gold and other precious metals, targeting markets that demand these commodities.

YTD Price Performance: 414.29%

Average Trading Volume: 6,648,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29.79M

