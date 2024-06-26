Great Harvest Maeta Reduces Annual Losses

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited (HK:3683) has released an update.

Great Harvest Maeta Holdings Limited reported a decline in annual revenue from US$18.2 million to US$13.5 million, a 26.2% decrease for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. The company also saw a reduction in losses, with the loss attributable to owners dropping from US$17.1 million to US$7.1 million, and a decrease in basic and diluted loss per share from US1.79 cents to US0.75 cents.

