Great Divide Mining Updates Equity Securities Notice

Great Divide Mining Ltd has announced the cancellation of a previous securities issue notification, opting to replace it with a new Appendix 2A. The original announcement, dated October 4, 2024, pertained to the issue, conversion, or payment of unquoted equity securities by the company. This corporate update is crucial for shareholders and potential investors monitoring the company’s financial maneuvers.

