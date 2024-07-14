Great Boulder’s Drilling Confirms Gold Prospect Potential

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (AU:GBR) has released an update.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has announced the completion of 45 AC drill holes at their Polelle Gold Project, revealing significant pathfinder element anomalism, particularly antimony, indicating proximity to orogenic gold deposits. Despite not intersecting significant gold, the results have confirmed the company’s targeting model, and with a recent $558,000 R&D rebate, Great Boulder is poised for a busy second half of the year with continued drilling at Side Well. The company plans further exploration following a heritage survey to clear priority drilling targets.

