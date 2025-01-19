Great Boulder Secures Extended Exploration Time for WA Projects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Castle Minerals Limited ( (AU:CDT) ).

Great Boulder Resources has renegotiated its agreement with Castle Minerals to acquire a 75% interest and jointly explore the Polelle and Wanganui Projects near Meekatharra, Western Australia. The revised agreement extends the option period by 12 months, allowing GBR additional time for exploration before deciding on joint venture acquisition. GBR is committed to spending a minimum of $600,000 on exploration over two years, with Castle waiving a $100,000 extension fee. This strategic move aims to advance exploration at these sites, potentially enhancing GBR’s mineral resource base near its existing Side Well Gold Project.

Castle Minerals Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.79M

