Great Boulder Resources Uncovers High-Grade Gold in Mulga Bill Extension

Great Boulder Resources reported significant high-grade gold findings from its extensional drilling north of the Mulga Bill resource, with notable intersections of gold mineralization. These findings will contribute to an updated resource estimate, potentially extending the deposit by 300 meters, and indicate promising exploration prospects for the Mulga Bill North area. This development is part of the company’s broader efforts to advance its flagship Side Well Gold Project towards the development phase, reflecting strong potential growth and impact in the gold mining industry.

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a mining company focusing on gold exploration, primarily operating the Side Well Gold Project near Meekatharra in Western Australia, which has a significant mineral resource estimate.

YTD Price Performance: 17.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,185,224

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$35.68M

