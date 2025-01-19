Great Boulder Resources Reports New Gold Discovery at Side Well South

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) has provided an announcement.

Great Boulder Resources has reported a new gold discovery at its Side Well South location, following recent air core drilling. The discovery includes high-grade gold intersections, with significant results from the last 15 holes drilled in December 2024. Drilling has resumed to test high-priority geochemical targets with 107 holes still to be completed, and results anticipated in the coming months. The new findings suggest potential for further gold discoveries in the area, enhancing the company’s exploration prospects and potentially impacting its market positioning.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company operates primarily in Western Australia, with its flagship project being the Side Well Gold Project, which boasts a Mineral Resource Estimate of 668,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 2.8 grams per tonne.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,221,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.92M

