Great Boulder Resources Launches Gold Drilling Campaign

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has initiated air core drilling on previously untested geochemical targets at their Side Well South project, with the hope of uncovering significant gold deposits. The current drilling program is exploring a 2.4km strike with high gold potential, aiming to contribute to the company’s goal of reaching a million-ounce resource. Initial results from the ambitious drilling campaign, which includes around 80 air-core holes, are expected later in the month.

