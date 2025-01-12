Great Boulder Resources Initiates Trading Halt Awaiting Metallurgical Results

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ) is now available.

Great Boulder Resources Limited (ASX: GBR) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending the release of an announcement regarding metallurgical test results at its Mulga Bill project. This trading halt is expected to last until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on January 15, 2025, highlighting the company’s focus on advancing its mineral exploration activities.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development with a particular interest in metallurgical testing and resource evaluation.

YTD Price Performance: 17.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,185,224

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$35.68M

