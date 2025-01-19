Great Boulder Resources Extends Exploration Agreement for Polelle and Wanganui Projects

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest update is out from Great Boulder Resources Ltd ( (AU:GBR) ).

Great Boulder Resources Ltd has renegotiated its agreement with Castle Minerals Ltd to secure a 75% interest in the Polelle and Wanganui Projects near Meekatharra, Western Australia. This agreement extends the exploration period by an additional 12 months, allowing GBR to invest a minimum of $600,000 in exploration, enhancing its strategic positioning in gold exploration and potentially impacting stakeholders through increased project development opportunities.

More about Great Boulder Resources Ltd

Great Boulder Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining and exploration industry, primarily focusing on gold exploration projects in Western Australia. The company is actively involved in developing its Side Well Gold Project and expanding its exploration efforts to nearby regions.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,221,709

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$34.92M

