Great Atlantic Initiates Drilling at Golden Promise Gold Property

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is set to launch a diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Golden Promise Gold Property in central Newfoundland. The program, which includes up to nine holes and 900 meters of drilling, will explore the gold-rich Jaclyn Main Zone. Advanced Guidance Technology from partner Novamera Inc. will be employed to enhance data collection and define the vein’s characteristics.

