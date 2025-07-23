GRC Limited Expands Precast Capacity with New Lease Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

OKH Global Ltd. ( (SG:S3N) ) has issued an update.

GRC Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CES-Precast Pte. Ltd., has entered into an agreement to lease one floor of a multi-storey ramp-up integrated construction and prefabrication hub in Singapore. This move aims to expand the company’s precast production capacity and enhance productivity in its prefabrication technology business, aligning with its strategic objectives. The lease, which runs until 2050, includes a 12-year minimum occupation period and a monthly lease rate of $19 per square meter, with an estimated monthly cost between $247,000 and $256,500.

More about OKH Global Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 15,368,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$138.8M

For an in-depth examination of S3N stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue