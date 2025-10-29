Grayscale Solana Trust Announces Name Change and Fee Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grayscale Solana Trust ( (GSOL) ) has issued an update.

On October 27, 2025, Grayscale Solana Trust announced a name change to Grayscale Solana Trust ETF and a reduction in the Sponsor’s Fee to 0.35%, effective when shares begin trading on NYSE Arca, expected on October 29, 2025. Additionally, an internal corporate reorganization was completed on October 22, 2025, making Grayscale Investments the sole managing member of the Sponsor, with no expected material impact on the Trust’s operations.

Grayscale Solana Trust is part of Grayscale Investments, a company involved in the cryptocurrency investment industry. The Trust focuses on providing investment opportunities related to Solana, a blockchain platform known for its high performance and scalability.

