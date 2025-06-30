Grayscale Digital Fund Signs New Prime Broker Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC ( (GDLC) ) has issued an update.

On June 25, 2025, Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC, along with its manager Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC, entered into a new Prime Broker Agreement with Coinbase, Inc. This agreement, which will become effective when the Fund’s shares begin trading on NYSE Arca, outlines the custodial and prime broker services provided by Coinbase. The agreement replaces a previous custodian arrangement and aims to enhance the security and operational efficiency of the Fund’s digital assets. However, the announcement highlights potential risks, including security threats and limited insurance coverage, which could impact the Fund’s operations and asset value.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC operates within the digital asset industry, primarily focusing on managing a diversified portfolio of large-cap digital currencies. The company is managed by Grayscale Investments Sponsors, LLC and partners with Coinbase for custodial and prime broker services, emphasizing secure and efficient management of digital assets.

