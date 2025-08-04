Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust Expands Leadership Team

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (BCH) ( (BCHG) ) has shared an update.

On August 4, 2025, Grayscale Investments announced a strategic expansion of its management team and Board of Directors to support its growth in the maturing crypto industry. Barry Silbert, founder of Grayscale and CEO of DCG, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, replacing Mark Shifke, who will remain as a Director. The expansion includes four new executives joining the management team, bringing extensive experience from traditional finance to the digital asset space. This move underscores Grayscale’s commitment to innovation and positions it for continued growth, with more than $35 billion in assets under management across a wide range of digital asset products.

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform, founded in 2013. The company offers a range of investment products, including Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, diversified crypto funds, and private investment products for emerging digital asset categories. Grayscale manages over $35 billion in assets and provides investors with access to single-asset exposure and thematic portfolios, focusing on the transformative potential of crypto-related technology.

