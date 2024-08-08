Gray Television Initiates Investor Outreach with Presentations

Gray Television (GTN) has issued an update.

Gray Television, Inc. plans to engage with potential investors through meetings and presentations starting August 8, 2024. They will use a series of slides during these discussions, which are available for review but not considered officially filed under SEC regulations. These materials are intended to inform the investment community about Gray Television’s prospects and financial standing.

