Gray Television Announces $775 Million Note Offering

Gray Television ( (GTN) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 22, 2025, Gray Media, Inc. announced the pricing of a $775 million offering of 7.250% senior secured first lien notes due 2033, which marks an increase of $75 million from the previously announced amount. The proceeds from this offering are intended to repay portions of existing term loans and revolving credit facility, cover fees and expenses related to the offering, and support general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is expected to impact Gray’s operations by restructuring its debt and potentially improving its financial stability.

Gray Television is positioned well in terms of technical indicators and valuation, suggesting potential upside. Financial performance is strong, but high leverage and macroeconomic challenges are concerns. Strategic financial moves like the note issuance enhance stability. Investors should weigh these factors against the backdrop of industry dynamics and personal risk tolerance.

More about Gray Television

Gray Media, Inc. operates in the media industry, focusing on television broadcasting and related services. The company is known for its extensive network of television stations across the United States, providing local news and entertainment content.

Average Trading Volume: 1,443,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $559M

