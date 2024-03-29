Gravity Co’s Soaring Earnings and Profit Growth

Gravity Co (GRVY) has released an update.

Gravity Co., a South Korean online and mobile game developer, reported a significant revenue increase of 56.5% for the fiscal year 2023, driven largely by the mobile game segment with the successful launch of Ragnarok Origin in Southeast Asia. Despite a dip in online game sales, the company saw a 22.6% growth in gross profit while reducing selling, general and administrative expenses by 13%. The financial year concluded with an impressive net profit surge, marking a robust performance for Gravity Co.

