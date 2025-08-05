Graphjet Technology Reschedules EGM for Shareholder Voting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Graphjet Technology ( (GTI) ) has issued an announcement.

Graphjet Technology has rescheduled its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) multiple times, now set for August 7, 2025, to allow more time for shareholder voting on proposals, including a significant share consolidation plan. The proposed share consolidation, which could range from 1-for-50 to 1-for-150, is pending shareholder approval and board discretion, with a revised effective date to be announced later.

More about Graphjet Technology

Average Trading Volume: 39,309,032

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $19.17M

