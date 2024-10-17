Graphex Group to Raise Funds Through Share Placement

Graphex Group Limited (HK:6128) has released an update.

Graphex Group Limited has announced a plan to place up to 185.48 million new shares at a 13.16% discount to the current market price, aiming to raise approximately HK$11.97 million after expenses. This strategic move will help the company repay debts and bolster its working capital. Investors should be aware that the completion of the share placement is contingent on certain conditions.

