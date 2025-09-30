Graphex Group Releases 2025 Interim Report Highlighting Improved EBITDA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Graphex Group ADR ( (GRFXY) ).

On September 30, 2025, Graphex Group Limited announced the availability of its 2025 Interim Report, highlighting a decline in revenue by 18% compared to the previous year. Despite the revenue drop, the company reported a significant improvement in its adjusted segment EBITDA, which increased by 103%, indicating a better operational performance. The report also showed a decrease in losses before tax by 51%, reflecting the company’s efforts to enhance financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GRFXY) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Graphex Group ADR stock, see the GRFXY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GRFXY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GRFXY is a Neutral.

Graphex Group ADR’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows significant challenges with declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides some short-term bullish signals, but longer-term trends remain bearish. Valuation metrics are weak, with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield, reflecting ongoing profitability issues.

To see Spark’s full report on GRFXY stock, click here.

More about Graphex Group ADR

Graphex Group Limited operates in the graphene products and landscape architecture industries. The company is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and focuses on providing innovative solutions in these sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 3,807

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $34.47M

Learn more about GRFXY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue